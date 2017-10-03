Story continues below Subscribe to the podcast

In Tuesday's episode of Season Ticket, a new podcast from WBUR and The Boston Globe, Chris Gasper (@cgasper) emerges from the studio and journeys to Fenway Park to talk to special guest, Dave Dombrowski, President of Baseball Operations for the Boston Red Sox.

Interview Highlights

On David Price's value in the postseason

Dave Dombrowski: I think having him back and being in a position where he can be used like he is right now, which is [as] a big force in our bullpen, and pitch back to back days if he needs to, and also pitch multiple innings if he needs to, is a very valuable person to have for us.

On all the criticism John Farrell receives as manager of the Red Sox

Dave Dombrowski: This is my 30th year [in the league and] I've never seen a managers position more scrutinized than the Boston Red Sox manager's job. It's a second-guessed position in today's world, and with social media all the much more because there are so many different immediate response. And the reality is that what makes baseball and the manager's spot interesting, because there is not always one right decision. You know what the right decision is? The one that works.

On Rafael Devers' success in his first few months in the big leagues

Dave Dombrowski: He's a very talented individual. We moved him to Triple-A for a very short time period and he just tore up the league. But again, you never know until the guy comes up here. And that's where the talent takes over and you have to tip your cap to him.