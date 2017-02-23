Fill Out Your Own 2017 Oscars Ballot

Support the news
The Academy Awards are Sunday, and we wondered who among our ARTery readers has the best Oscars ballot.
We ran around the station asking a couple of our hosts and film critics their predictions of who will win for eight main categories. Take a look at their answers, and then make your own predictions in the ballot below by Sunday, Feb. 26 at 8:30 p.m., to be entered to win an arts and culture ticket package from WBUR. (Included are passes to "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time," William Forsythe's "Artifact," Harvard Art Museums and an upcoming Moth StorySLAM.)
If Meghna Chakrabarti, host of WBUR's Radio Boston, were to choose, the winners would be:
If Bob Oakes, host of WBUR's Morning Edition, were to choose, the winners would be:
If Sean Burns, a film critic for The ARTery, were to choose, the winners would be:
In the prior two years, people of color were noticeably left off the nomination list, leading to a lot of backlash and discussion around #OscarsSoWhite. This year, Best Picture nominations include films experiences of black Americans and a number of the artists in the lead categories are black. The documentary field is unusually competitive this year, with films telling the stories of migration, race and living with disabilities.
Take a look at the top categories below and let us know your picks:
Support the news
More The ARTery or Explore Audio.