Fill Out Your Own 2017 Oscars Ballot

The Academy Awards are Sunday, and we wondered who among our ARTery readers has the best Oscars ballot.

We ran around the station asking a couple of our hosts and film critics their predictions of who will win for eight main categories. Take a look at their answers, and then make your own predictions in the ballot below by Sunday, Feb. 26 at 8:30 p.m., to be entered to win an arts and culture ticket package from WBUR. (Included are passes to "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time," William Forsythe's "Artifact," Harvard Art Museums and an upcoming Moth StorySLAM.)

If Meghna Chakrabarti, host of WBUR's Radio Boston, were to choose, the winners would be:

Best Picture: "Hidden Figures"

Actress in a Leading Role: Ruth Negga, "Loving"

Actress in a Supporting Role: Viola Davis, "Fences," and Octavia Spencer, "Hidden Figures"

Actor in a Leading Role: Denzel Washington, "Fences"

Actor in a Supporting Role: Dev Patel, "Lion"

Documentary: "13th"

Directing: "Manchester by the Sea"

Animated Feature: "The Red Turtle"

If Bob Oakes, host of WBUR's Morning Edition, were to choose, the winners would be:

Best Picture: "Hidden Figures"

Actress in a Leading Role: Natalie Portman, "Jackie"

Actress in a Supporting Role: Octavia Spencer, "Hidden Figures"

Actor in a Leading Role: Viggo Mortensen, "Captain Fantastic"

Actor in a Supporting Role: Lucas Hedges, "Manchester by the Sea"

Documentary: "O.J. Made in America"

Directing: "Manchester by the Sea"

Animated Feature: "Zootopia"

If Sean Burns, a film critic for The ARTery, were to choose, the winners would be:

Best Picture: "Manchester by the Sea"

Actress in a Leading Role: Isabelle Huppert, "Elle"

Actress in a Supporting Role: Viola Davis, "Fences"

Actor in a Leading Role: Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea"

Actor in a Supporting Role: Mahershala Ali, "Moonlight"

Documentary: "I Am Not Your Negro"

Directing: "Manchester by the Sea"

In the prior two years, people of color were noticeably left off the nomination list, leading to a lot of backlash and discussion around #OscarsSoWhite. This year, Best Picture nominations include films experiences of black Americans and a number of the artists in the lead categories are black. The documentary field is unusually competitive this year, with films telling the stories of migration, race and living with disabilities.

Take a look at the top categories below and let us know your picks: