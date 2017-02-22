closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: On Point
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

Oscars Co-Producer Likens Planning Process To Putting On Broadway Musical

February 22, 2017
Share
A statue of the Oscar is carried inside a tent in a Hollywood back lot for touching up by scenic artists on on Feb. 21, 2017 in Hollywood, Calif. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)closemore
A statue of the Oscar is carried inside a tent in a Hollywood back lot for touching up by scenic artists on on Feb. 21, 2017 in Hollywood, Calif. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)

Michael De Luca has produced such films as "The Social Network,” “Moneyball” and both “Fifty Shades of Grey” movies — so he’s worked in high-pressure situations before. But this Sunday, he and co-producer Jennifer Todd will put on a show that has millions of critical viewers: the 89th Academy Awards.

In a View From The Top conversation, De Luca talks with Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson about some of the challenges involved, and also his years working in the film business.

This story aired on February 22, 2017.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.