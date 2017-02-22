Oscars Co-Producer Likens Planning Process To Putting On Broadway Musical

Michael De Luca has produced such films as "The Social Network,” “Moneyball” and both “Fifty Shades of Grey” movies — so he’s worked in high-pressure situations before. But this Sunday, he and co-producer Jennifer Todd will put on a show that has millions of critical viewers: the 89th Academy Awards.

In a View From The Top conversation, De Luca talks with Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson about some of the challenges involved, and also his years working in the film business.