Listening To 2017's Oscar-Nominated Songs With A Film Music Historian

February 21, 2017
This image released by Lionsgate shows Ryan Gosling, right, and Emma Stone in a scene from, "La La Land." The film was nominated for an Oscar for best picture. (Dale Robinette/Lionsgate via AP)
This image released by Lionsgate shows Ryan Gosling, right, and Emma Stone in a scene from, "La La Land." The film was nominated for an Oscar for best picture. (Dale Robinette/Lionsgate via AP)

The Academy Awards are this coming Sunday, and the Best Original Song field features several strong contenders.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson takes a listen to the nominees with Jon Burlingame (@jonburlingame), who writes about film music for Variety and teaches film-music history at the University of Southern California.

Music From The Segment

"City of Stars," from "La La Land"

"Audition (The Fools Who Dream)," from “La La Land”

“The Empty Chair," from "Jim: The James Foley Story"

"How Far I’ll Go," from "Moana"

"Can’t Stop the Feeling," from "Trolls"

This story aired on February 21, 2017.

