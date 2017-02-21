Listening To 2017's Oscar-Nominated Songs With A Film Music Historian

Support the news
The Academy Awards are this coming Sunday, and the Best Original Song field features several strong contenders.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson takes a listen to the nominees with Jon Burlingame (@jonburlingame), who writes about film music for Variety and teaches film-music history at the University of Southern California.
"City of Stars," from "La La Land"
"Audition (The Fools Who Dream)," from “La La Land”
“The Empty Chair," from "Jim: The James Foley Story"
"How Far I’ll Go," from "Moana"
"Can’t Stop the Feeling," from "Trolls"
This story aired on February 21, 2017.
