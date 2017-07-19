The ARTery
'Just Give Us A Chance': South End Mural Aims To Evoke Empathy For Incarcerated Women03:36Play
Women transitioning out of prison face many obstacles, like finding employment.
In Boston's South End, an artist is bringing attention to incarcerated women by confronting passersby with a vivid image of one.
WBUR's arts reporter Maria Garcia reports for Morning Edition.
This segment aired on July 19, 2017.
Maria Garcia ARTery Reporter
Maria Garcia is a reporter for WBUR's The ARTery, covering art and culture.
