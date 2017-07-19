Support the news

July 19, 2017
The mural depicts one of the women Lewis worked with who was transitioning from incarceration back to freedom. (Greg Cook)MoreCloseclosemore
Women transitioning out of prison face many obstacles, like finding employment.

In Boston's South End, an artist is bringing attention to incarcerated women by confronting passersby with a vivid image of one.

WBUR's arts reporter Maria Garcia reports for Morning Edition.

This segment aired on July 19, 2017.

Maria Garcia Twitter ARTery Reporter
Maria Garcia is a reporter for WBUR's The ARTery, covering art and culture.

