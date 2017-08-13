Photos: Colorful Characters At 10th Annual Boston Comic Con

Many colorful characters attended this weekend’s 10th annual Comic Con at the Boston Convention and Expo Center, which ran from Friday to Sunday.

The convention floor was organized chaos, with vendors and celebrities signing photos. Among the many celebrities, famed comic creator Stan Lee, whose super heroes propelled Marvel Comics to a leading position in the comic industry.

People were dressed as time travelers and comic book heroes, and they were greeted by heavy security Saturday — even Spider-Man himself had to pass through the metal detector.

"You can talk to people about anything," said Matthew Kent, of Ayer, who dressed as a character from Disney's "Star Butterfly vs. the Forces of Evil."

"You can walk up to strangers and talk to them and normally these types of people are introverts and they don't like to talk, but at cons, everyone opens up and it's nice," Kent added.

More than 60 comic artists attended the show, including John Romita Jr. of “Suicide Squad,” David Finch of “Batman,” and Mike Zeck of “The Punisher.”

Artist Drew Struzan was also at the show. Struzan created more than 150 movie posters, including “Indiana Jones,” ″Back to the Future” and the “Star Wars” series.

With reporting by The Associated Press and WBUR's David Tanklefsky.

Fans crowd the display floor on Friday. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Samantha, no last name given, dressed as Princess Bubblegum from the TV series "Adventure Time." (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Stan Lee waves to fans as he arrives for an autograph signing on Friday. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

A woman interacts with remote controlled R2-D2s. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Morgan Prittie, right, of Derry, N.H., adjusts her costume in a booth. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Artist Jerry Pesce poses in front of a wall of his art in his booth. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Stan Lee, left, signs autographs on Friday. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)