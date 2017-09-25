In Her 11th Book, Patti Smith Explores Her ‘Devotion’ To Creative Invention

Nearly 30 years ago, I was in a Detroit hotel room talking with Patti Smith as she was preparing to come back to the rock ‘n’ roll world after nine years away from the fray. She was confident about relaunching, but asked this of herself: "The only thing I've ever wrestled with through the years, in terms of art was, 'Am I good enough? Do I deserve to call myself an artist?' Or when I've had brief periods of the muse taking an extra-long vacation and you wonder, 'Did it go to Zanzibar and is it in some weird hotel, never coming back?'" It came back then, and it’s still with her. She’s still rocking, still writing and still reading from her work. Smith, now 70, has penned 11 books of poetry and prose, and will be reading from and discussing her latest, “Devotion,” at Back Bay Events Center in Boston, Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m. It’s sponsored by Harvard Book Store. (Your $30 ticket includes a copy of the book, but Smith will not be signing them.)

The only thing I've ever wrestled with through the years, in terms of art was, 'Am I good enough? Do I deserve to call myself an artist?' Patti Smith

Smith — whom you will almost never not see referred to as the “godmother of punk rock” — has recast herself in recent years as someone who’s more likely to show up on The New York Times best-seller list than at the top of the Billboard charts. She began that way, as a poet, as a rock critic for Creem magazine, as a lyricist for early Blue Oyster Cult. Twenty years ago, I was talking to Smith again about the writing process, be it via music, prose or poetry. "I start [writing] to see what will be revealed,” she said. “In a way, I've been dealing with the same theme since I was a kid, and that's communication with whatever's out there, be it God or whatever energy force or heightened body of knowledge is out there." Her 2010 memoir, “Just Kids,” penned about her longtime friendship with the late photographer Robert Mapplethorpe, won the National Book Award for nonfiction. “M Train,” published in 2015, was both memoir and travelogue with Smith visiting various cafés and haunts throughout the world, and reaching back for memories about her life with her late husband Fred “Sonic” Smith and other stories those travels inspired. “Devotion,” a slender volume just over 100 pages, has three parts: The first, “How the Mind Works,” finds Smith again traveling, exploring the minds, workspaces and gravesites of writers she’s long admired (among them, Roberto Bolaño, Jean Genet, Arthur Rimbaud and Simone Weil) and is not unlike “M Train” in that aspect. She drops literary names and places as well as clues, rendering observations in her travels that will soon serve as kernels of inspiration for the short story to follow. Smith winds her way in and out of coffee shops and cemeteries, inside of her dreams and outside in a waking, more analytical state pondering the “strange remorse I felt following the writing … I wondered, since I had birthed my characters, if I was mourning them,” and then concludes, “You wrote it. … you can’t wash your hands of it like Pilate.” That leads us into the main part of the book, called “Devotion” (the same as the book’s title), and it concerns the love-and-loss filled journey of Eugenia, a lonely teenage Russian orphan who is also a brilliant ice skater. The story is both minimalistic and engrossing, a character study that morphs into something darker. I did smile when I realized that in the opening section it took Smith only 20 pages to get to her favorite poet/reference point, Rimbaud. And surely enough, in the short story, Alexander — a mysterious, Svengali-like character who befriends Eugenia, renaming her “Philadelphia” (because it implied “freedom”) — also “found solace in the poet Rimbaud.” How did Eugenia’s character come to Smith? In “How the Mind Works,” Smith writes that she was in a Paris hotel watching a figure skating championship on TV, noting a “sturdy blonde … a 16-year-old Russian …. A young girl steps onto the ice as if nothing else exists. Her single-minded purpose, combination of innocent arrogance, awkward grace, and daring is breathtaking.” Smith creates passages that encourage you to step back and consider her characters and their seemingly oblique motivations, but she can also turn a simple phrase that rings true, such as this: “Some things melt before they become memories.” And in describing Eugenia’s appearance as the one love of her life turns sour: “She possessed not the glow of love, but the face of a ravaged bird.” The third segment, “A Dream Is Not a Dream,” is a postscript, a reflection on what Smith has been doing all her life that begins with the question, “Why is one compelled to write?”

What is the dream? To write something fine, that would be better than I am, and that would justify my trials and indiscretions. Patti Smith