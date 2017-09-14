More Mass. Communities Jump In To Bid For Amazon's Second HQ

Boston is getting a little local competition in its bid for Amazon's second headquarters.

Lawrence, Haverhill and North Andover plan to send a joint proposal to the online retail giant, which last week announced plans to build a second North American headquarters.

Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera said the region has a lot to offer Amazon. Specifically "location, location and workforce," Rivera told WBUR.

"The intersection between 93 and 495, we have a regional airport, we're close to the commuter rail and regular rail for supplying a place like Amazon. All those things I think put us in a sweet spot," Rivera said.

The regional bid from the Essex County communities was first reported by The Eagle Tribune.

Amazon's announcement called on cities to submit proposals to be the site of its second headquarters, which will equal its Seattle campus, cost $5 billion to build and bring up to 50,000 jobs.

The tech giant's call for proposals has cities across the country vying to be the chosen site.

Just hours after Amazon made the announcement last week, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said the city would be bidding.

When asked about potential competition from other Massachusetts communities, Walsh said he's focused on Boston and feels the city will have a strong proposal.

"I commend the other cities and towns in Massachusetts for doing it," Walsh said Thursday. "I mean they should do it. Why wouldn't they do it? But I'm the mayor of Boston and I'm focused on Boston. And we will work with the state to put together a package here."

Rivera said it makes sense for the commonwealth to have more than one bid given the state's technology sector and workforce. And he's optimistic his region can entice Amazon.

"We have zero chance of getting it if we don't get in the bid, but we have some percent of a chance to be looked at and considered if we get in the bid," Rivera said.

It's unclear how the state will manage or support multiple competing bids from the Bay State.

The Office of Housing and Economic Development said it will work with communities across the state that are interested in bidding for Amazon's headquarters. The office also confirmed that it had spoken to the mayor of Haverhill and said it was encouraged by the regional approach.