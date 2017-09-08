Bidding War Begins Among U.S. Cities For Amazon HQ2

Cities across the country, from Chicago to Boston, are already looking to aggressively pursue a bid for a new Amazon headquarters in their backyard. This comes after the retail giant announced Thursday it would accept proposals from cities to build a second headquarters outside of Seattle.

While Amazon will be looking for tax breaks and other incentives, the cities stand to gain jobs and other economic boosts. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with MSNBC's Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi).