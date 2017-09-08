Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Bidding War Begins Among U.S. Cities For Amazon HQ2

September 08, 2017
Workers surround the signature glass spheres under construction at the Amazon corporate headquarters on June 16, 2017 in Seattle. (David Ryder/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Cities across the country, from Chicago to Boston, are already looking to aggressively pursue a bid for a new Amazon headquarters in their backyard. This comes after the retail giant announced Thursday it would accept proposals from cities to build a second headquarters outside of Seattle.

While Amazon will be looking for tax breaks and other incentives, the cities stand to gain jobs and other economic boosts. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with MSNBC's Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi).

This segment airs on September 8, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

