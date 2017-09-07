Amazon Begins Quest For Second North American Headquarters

Today, online retail giant Amazon announced plans to find a site for their second North American headquarters. The project could cost as much as $5 billion and house as many as 50,000 workers.

Amazon is accepting proposals from cities through Oct. 19, and is expected to announce the winner in 2018. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Linette Lopez (@lopezlinette), senior finance correspondent for Business Insider, about the company's plans.