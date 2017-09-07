Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Amazon Begins Quest For Second North American Headquarters

September 07, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
A visitor checks in at the Amazon corporate headquarters on June 16, 2017, in Seattle. (David Ryder/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
A visitor checks in at the Amazon corporate headquarters on June 16, 2017, in Seattle. (David Ryder/Getty Images)

Today, online retail giant Amazon announced plans to find a site for their second North American headquarters. The project could cost as much as $5 billion and house as many as 50,000 workers.

Amazon is accepting proposals from cities through Oct. 19, and is expected to announce the winner in 2018. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Linette Lopez (@lopezlinette), senior finance correspondent for Business Insider, about the company's plans.

This segment airs on September 7, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news