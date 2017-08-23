Google And Walmart Team Up To Take On Amazon

Google and Walmart announced Wednesday that they would be teaming up in the fight against Amazon, with Google starting to offer Walmart products through its Google Express service.

It's the first time Walmart will offer its products in the United States on another company's website. But will it be enough to keep Amazon in check? Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with CBS News' Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney), host of "Jill on Money" and the podcast "Better Off."