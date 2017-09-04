Are Tech Giants Like Amazon, Facebook And Google Monopolies?

Amazon's $13.7 billion acquisition of Whole Foods has spurred industry buzz and a sell-off of competitors' stock. The deal, which closed last week after a brisk approval from federal regulators, has also renewed calls among some researchers and activists for antitrust action against the country's biggest tech conglomerates.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti talks with Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller), who studies monopolies at the think tank Open Markets.