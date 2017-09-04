Here & Now
Support the news
Are Tech Giants Like Amazon, Facebook And Google Monopolies?
Amazon's $13.7 billion acquisition of Whole Foods has spurred industry buzz and a sell-off of competitors' stock. The deal, which closed last week after a brisk approval from federal regulators, has also renewed calls among some researchers and activists for antitrust action against the country's biggest tech conglomerates.
Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti talks with Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller), who studies monopolies at the think tank Open Markets.
This segment airs on September 4, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news