Are Tech Giants Like Amazon, Facebook And Google Monopolies?

September 04, 2017
Amazon's Echo and Echo Dot appear on sale at a Whole Foods Market in New York, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. Amazon has completed its $13.7 billion takeover of organic grocer Whole Foods, and the e-commerce giant is wasting no time putting its stamp on the company. (Joseph Pisani/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Amazon's $13.7 billion acquisition of Whole Foods has spurred industry buzz and a sell-off of competitors' stock. The deal, which closed last week after a brisk approval from federal regulators, has also renewed calls among some researchers and activists for antitrust action against the country's biggest tech conglomerates.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti talks with Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller), who studies monopolies at the think tank Open Markets.

This segment airs on September 4, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

