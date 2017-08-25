Amazon Finalizes Whole Foods Acquisition As Competitors' Stock Prices Plummet

Amazon has announced its acquisition of Whole Foods closes on Monday, after a brisk approval by the Federal Trade Commission this week. The conglomerate released a statement Thursday saying it will slash prices on some items starting Monday, sending stock prices of competing groceries like Kroger and Costco into a tailspin.

Here & Now's Lisa Mullins talks with Mike Regan (@Reganonymous) of Bloomberg News about Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods.