Amazon Finalizes Whole Foods Acquisition As Competitors' Stock Prices Plummet
Amazon has announced its acquisition of Whole Foods closes on Monday, after a brisk approval by the Federal Trade Commission this week. The conglomerate released a statement Thursday saying it will slash prices on some items starting Monday, sending stock prices of competing groceries like Kroger and Costco into a tailspin.
Here & Now's Lisa Mullins talks with Mike Regan (@Reganonymous) of Bloomberg News about Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods.
This segment airs on August 25, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
