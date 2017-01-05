The Power Of Literature Against A World That Feels Toxic

COMMENTARY

The election season left me feeling like a seagull soaked by an oil spill, poisoned within an inch of my life by the dishonesty and vitriol. I’m certain I’m not alone when I say — to steal from the poet Gerard Manley Hopkins -- that everything feels "bleared," "smeared" and wearing "smudge." One positive thing we can each do is choose a wonderful work of literature and immerse ourselves in it. Enjoy the words, savor the descriptions and float along with the way phrases become sentences become paragraphs and strive to tell meaningful stories while conveying keen observations and emotional truth.

Just as a violinist turns pegs gently to tune her instrument's strings, reading books nudges our sensibilities to to a more complex and nuanced place. With literature in our heads, we stand in a separate world that offers fresh perspective on our own, and often, simultaneously, a radical solidarity created by carefully chosen words.

The common trope about reading fiction is that it is a deeply private, even escapist experience – one that takes place within ourselves. And while that is true — and a delight — we know, paradoxically, that whatever is most private is also at the heart of our public life, because we are our words — not just as individuals, but as a society. If the only word we have is "fruit," we can’t distinguish a peach from a cherry. If the language we use about other people is devaluing and projective, we create a barrier to recognizing likeness and common ground.

Our collective meaning-making relies on the ecosystem of our language. It’s either a species-filled, abundant environment, or a degraded and impoverished one. And ours, right now, is a verbal Chernobyl -- with too much public language used to demean, debase and distort. Language is too often pressed into the service of cruelty.