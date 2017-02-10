'Nevertheless, She Persisted': Elizabeth Warren, And A Galvanizing Moment For American Women

COMMENTARY Senator Elizabeth Warren has provided a critical answer to the question that followed the massive women’s marches held around the country on January 21: What next? Described as the largest demonstration event in U.S. history, the marches left participants energized and motivated but wondering how to transform the energy they experienced into a movement for change. The answer can be found in the events that have transpired since the Massachusetts senator was silenced on the floor of the senate by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Warren was speaking in opposition to the nomination of Senator Jeff Sessions to become attorney general. During her remarks, Warren read excerpts from a letter Coretta Scott King wrote in 1986, opposing the then nomination of Sessions to become a federal court judge due to his overall civil rights record, including his role in suppressing the voting rights of elderly black voters in Alabama.

Even though Warren was discussing the qualifications of a nominee to be the highest law enforcement officer in the land, the majority leader chided her and then invoked an arcane rule that is meant to keep senators from speaking ill of sitting colleagues. The result was a party-line vote that effectively banned Warren from further participation in Sessions's confirmation process. Senator McConnell unwittingly provided the galvanizing moment, when he gave his reasons for asking the Senate to silence its colleague: “She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted.” You could practically hear the collective gasp of women around the country who have themselves been silenced countless times. And in most instances, their experiences came without an official warning about the heavy price they would pay for the persistence of their voice. The rebuke also demonstrated how the powerful repeatedly silence or marginalize persons of other races or gender, justifying their actions by explanations that do not apply to their fellow colleagues who have displayed similar behavior with impunity. In 2015, Senator Ted Cruz called out McConnell on the floor of the senate for lying. No warning or rebuke. Senator Tom Cotton described Senator Harry Reid’s leadership when he served as majority leader as “cancerous.” Again, no warning or response. Following Warren’s silencing, other male senators read from the Coretta Scott King letter and even entered it into the record of the confirmation proceedings. None was warned, rebuked or silenced. The effort to publicly silence Elizabeth Warren, who was reading the words of a renowned civil rights icon, has provoked an extraordinary nationwide response. Senator McConnell’s chiding words trended throughout social media and have served as a focal point for a renewed activism. Warren’s speech likely would have received little national attention, yet her posting on Facebook has been viewed more than 11 million times as of this writing. Paraphernalia bearing the phrase “Nevertheless, she persisted” have provided a merchandising boon to fundraisers and retailers alike, and organizations have rallied to express their anger at the attempted silencing of the senator.

