A Trip To The Nail Salon, A Lesson On America

COMMENTARY

I had my first — and until recently, only — professional manicure about 25 years ago, when my daughters wanted adorned nails for their birthdays and I clearly wasn’t up to the task. I decided to make it into an outing, an act of compensation for my resistance to buying the Barbie dolls they also desperately wanted.

I don’t remember if they were pleased with the experience or the outcome; I just remember that I was traumatized by all the snipping and filing, the jamming of cuticles and array of devices that looked too much like dental instruments. And, of course, I was shamed by the grimacing disapproval on the face of the woman who was silently torturing me for my own good.

I thought that, like riding Space Mountain with my daughter — a spectacular ordeal for someone like me who hates roller coasters — having subjected myself to a manicure once, I need never go back.

It’s not that I’m without vanity. I spend a fortune on hair care products. Facial hair (my own, that is) makes me berserk. But shoes, clothes, make-up — I’ve just never cared enough to want to invest my energy or earnings in them. And the manicure — I’ve always thought of it as the optimized trifecta of sins — chemically toxic, objectifying and oh-so-temporary.

But two weeks ago, preparing for my niece’s wedding, I decided to go all out. And so, at the age of 62, I went to a nail salon in Harvard Square for the second manicure of my life. The trip proved to be more than an indulgence. It was a lesson in interdependence, a timely illustration of how intimately and essentially our everyday lives are enhanced by the many immigrant subgroups within our larger community.