New Russia Sanctions Put America First, Catch Germany In Crossfire

Russian President Vladimir Putin outsmarted himself.

After his government allegedly meddled in the U.S. elections, it may never get a steady stream of euros in exchange for natural gas from a new pipeline. Instead, many of those euros might be paid to American providers of Liquified Natural Gas (LNG).

America first, baby.

Under the strong sanctions approved by Congress, the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is in jeopardy. That pipeline was planned to carry natural gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany. Norway and North Africa, which have traditionally supplied Germany, are unable to meet demand. Germany had hoped that Russia’s piped gas and LNG that is shipped in could make up the difference.

However, the Nord Stream 2, scheduled for completion in 2019, might be halted as it violates Congress’ new sanctions against Moscow. Germany isn’t happy about it because it was looking forward to Russia’s increased supply. German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries described the sanctions as a violation of international law and asked the European Commission to explore countermeasures against the U.S.

The downside to President Donald Trump being rude to America’s allies is that some don’t want to do business with the U.S. In a new poll, German respondents ranked America last in reliability as a supplier of natural gas after Canada, Russia and Norway. According to the German polling firm, the Forsa Institute, 77 percent interpreted sanctions against Russia as a way for the U.S. to increase its business in the European market.