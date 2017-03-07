There's a shortage of doctors in America. It's been years in the making. Projections show that within the next 10 years, the U.S. will need between 15,000 and 35,000 more doctors than it has now.

A group of Harvard and MIT graduate students in economics has put a sobering spin on that fact. They analyzed data on licensed physicians working in the United States who are from the six countries the Trump administration is targeting in its new executive order temporarily banning certain immigrants and refugees. The countries are Iran, Yemen, Somalia, Syria, Sudan, and Libya.

The researchers found there are 7,000 doctors in the U.S. from those countries. They provide about 14 million medical appointments a year for patients. The researchers are wondering how the order will affect those doctors, future doctors, and patient care for Americans.

Peter Ganong researched this report, which is called The Immigrant Doctors Project. He joined WBUR's All Things Considered to discuss what prompted him to conduct this research.