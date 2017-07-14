As Ticks And Lyme Disease Spread, Prevention Efforts Limited To 'Shoestring'

Part of our Losing to Lyme series

Last August, an 81-year-old man from East Falmouth, Massachusetts, died of a very rare virus called Powassan, a tick-borne infection that can lead to paralysis and death. Otherwise healthy and active, he was killed by a tick.

A few months later, Falmouth's assistant health agent, Mallory Langler, was speaking to the man's widow, and it dawned on her that the town’s efforts to stop ticks don't extend beyond education. "I can give you a pamphlet,” she says. "That’s not a whole lot when your husband just passed away from a tick-borne illness."

The percent change in Lyme disease cases by county. Note: Per capita infection rates are highest for Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard and Barnstable County, but they have not been rising as quickly as in other counties. (Daigo Fujiwara/WBUR)

Despite more than a decade of widely praised education efforts on tiny budgets, cases of Lyme and other tick-borne diseases in Barnstable County remain among the highest per capita in the country.

In other counties across Massachusetts over the last decade, Lyme and other tick-borne diseases have grown inexorably as a public health risk — spurred by growing suburban habitats, rising deer numbers and climate change.

A WBUR analysis of state Department of Public Health data finds that Lyme risk remains highest on the Cape and Islands, but all of eastern Massachusetts is now at high risk and the disease has spread westward as well. While local rates fluctuate slightly due to droughts and other factors, over time the overall trend goes in one direction: up.

The problem has also become year-round: Fifteen years ago, winter risk was thought to be nearly nil. No longer. And the danger goes beyond Lyme — to Powassan and other diseases that can have far more severe immediate effects.

Nationally, too, more counties have high loads of Lyme disease, which infects an estimated 300,000 or more Americans each year. Once confined to New England and the upper Midwest, Lyme disease-causing ticks have spread to half of the counties in the U.S. Now, ecologists are predicting that 2017 will be a bumper year for ticks and the illnesses they spread.

Dr. Patrick Cahill, an infectious disease specialist at Cape Cod Healthcare, says it’s not clear on the ground whether this year is bringing an exponential rise in tick-related illness, but "it’s certainly noticeably more frequent from year to year."

"Over the course of several years," he adds, "we’re seeing more than we used to, and that’s related to the increasing distribution of the tick that transmits these diseases, and, correlated with that, the diseases themselves.”

So how are we fighting back? Mainly, as in Falmouth, with education about preventing tick bites.

And why do we seem to be losing? Because, as some towns in Massachusetts and beyond are coming to realize, education clearly helps -- but, equally clearly, it isn’t enough to stem the tide of disease as the ticks spread.

Even with all the will in the world.

'One Bite Can Change Your Life'

Larry Dapsis, an entomologist and Tick Project coordinator at the Barnstable County Cape Cod Cooperative Extension, sweeps for ticks along a path near Dennis Pond in Yarmouth. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Entomologist Larry Dapsis gives his "One bite can change your life" talk about 70 times a year, by his count.

At a recent talk at a Mass Audubon wildlife sanctuary in Wellfleet, he puts up a picture of the smiling Dalai Lama on the screen with the quotation, "I love everything in the world ... except for ticks."

"Even the Dalai Lama, lover of every form of life on the planet, doesn’t like them,” he says, drawing chuckles from the crowd. Then he launches into ticks’ biology, their life cycle, the diseases they carry, and how to prevent them. (His recipe: Protect yourself, with tick checks and repellents; protect your pets, with collars and topical medications that stop ticks; and protect your yard, by getting it sprayed against ticks.)

Barnstable County tick project coordinator Larry Dapsis in his tick T-shirt. (And note the clock in the background.) (Courtesy of Barnstable County)

As the tick project coordinator for Barnstable County, Dapsis takes his show on the road to anywhere in the county he is invited. At times, he even takes it to the grocery store, where he wears a T-shirt with a large tick on it because it occasionally triggers a chance to "do a workshop even at aisle seven in Hannaford."

At 61, Dapsis has difficulty standing for long periods of time due to complications from diabetes — but he’s a former hockey goalie, so he knows how to skate through pain, and he doesn’t let it slow him down. After his presentation at the wildlife sanctuary, he went to drag for ticks at a state park he’s nicknamed "tick nirvana."

“We’re not building nuclear submarines, but we are making progress on a shoestring," he says of Barnstable’s education efforts.

Shoestring is right. Aside from his personal dedication and drive, the county has few resources for educating people about Lyme and ticks -- mainly, a pair of $20,000 to $30,000 grants from Cape Cod Healthcare’s Community Benefits program over the last three years.

Along with those grants and Dapsis’ salary, the Cape Cod Cooperative Extension spends a little over $10,000 yearly on pamphlets and workshops, educating physicians and tick testing, according to Michael Maguire, the cooperative's director.

In 2013, a Lyme commission created by the Massachusetts Legislature recommended $300,000 of state funding be allocated to emulate Barnstable’s educational initiatives elsewhere, seeing a chance for high public health impact at a relatively low price.

But Massachusetts still allocates no money specifically for Lyme disease prevention. And the state receives just $40,000 a year from the federal government to support disease surveillance and education.