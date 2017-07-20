CommonHealth
Glioblastoma Is A Grim Diagnosis, But There Are Some Signs Of Hope03:45Play
Arizona Sen. John McCain was diagnosed with the most lethal form of brain cancer this week, nine years after his friend and colleague, the late-Massachusetts Sen. Ted Kennedy, received the same diagnosis.
The prognosis for patients with glioblastoma is still just about as grim as it was when Kennedy was diagnosed in 2008, but there are some signs of hope.
WBUR's Karen Weintraub joined All Things Considered to talk about the latest science in fighting glioblastoma.
This segment aired on July 20, 2017.
Karen Weintraub Contributor, CommonHealth
Karen Weintraub spent 20 years in newsrooms before becoming a freelance writer. She's a contributor to WBUR's CommonHealth.
