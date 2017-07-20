Arizona Sen. John McCain was diagnosed with the most lethal form of brain cancer this week, nine years after his friend and colleague, the late-Massachusetts Sen. Ted Kennedy, received the same diagnosis.

The prognosis for patients with glioblastoma is still just about as grim as it was when Kennedy was diagnosed in 2008, but there are some signs of hope.

WBUR's Karen Weintraub joined All Things Considered to talk about the latest science in fighting glioblastoma.