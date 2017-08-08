CommonHealth
Some Mass. Jails To Offer Inmates Meds, Like Vivitrol And Suboxone, To Treat Opioid Addiction04:52Play
Some Massachusetts jails will start taking new steps to deal with the opioid epidemic and the skyrocketing overdose death rate in the state. The jails will offer inmates a medication for opioid addiction that hasn't been allowed in most correctional settings in the U.S.
Massachusetts Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders joined Morning Edition to explain.
This segment aired on August 8, 2017.
Deborah Becker Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.
