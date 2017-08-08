Support the news

August 08, 2017
Some Massachusetts jails will start taking new steps to deal with the opioid epidemic and the skyrocketing overdose death rate in the state. The jails will offer inmates a medication for opioid addiction that hasn't been allowed in most correctional settings in the U.S.

Massachusetts Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders joined Morning Edition to explain.

This segment aired on August 8, 2017.

