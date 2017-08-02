How Changing The Language Of Addiction Affects Policy And Treatment

With addiction such a prominent problem, experts say it's time to use words that don't carry judgement. Studies show that saying "addiction" instead of "substance abuse," and "person with substance abuse disorder" instead of "junkie," affects the treatment patients receive, as well as public policy.

Michael Botticelli was director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy under former President Obama when he issued a memorandum specifying how federal agencies should refer to addiction.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Botticelli, now executive director

of the Grayken Center for Addiction Medicine at Boston Medical Center, about the language of addiction.