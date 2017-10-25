The East African twins were born conjoined into a sort of a Y shape: They had separate heads and torsos, but they were connected lower down, at the abdomen and the pelvis. They shared a liver and a bladder and other lower-body organs, and had just three legs in all.

And one of them, "Twin A," had heart and lung disease so serious that she was likely to die soon — and kill her sister in the process.

"So if we do nothing, we know they will both die, probably in the next few weeks to months," said Dr. Brian Cummings, chair of the pediatric ethics committee at Massachusetts General Hospital for Children. And "if we act, we'll be able to save one sister from dying, but one will die in that act."

This was the thorny ethical dilemma that doctors at the hospital grappled with last year and now describe in a case report in The New England Journal of Medicine.

Because the twins' circulation was connected, the death of the sicker twin would kill her healthier sister. But operating to separate them would lead directly to the death of the sick twin. The healthier sister was acting as her heart-lung machine, giving her oxygen.

It was a choice between two bad options, said Cummings, who was called in to consult on the ethics of the case.

"No one wants to do something that's going to lead to the potential death of a patient," he said. "At the same time, no one wants to sit here and watch two young ladies die, knowing that we might be able to do something to save one. So how do we proceed where we have really two undesirable outcomes? But we can't change those outcomes."

It's a classic ethical dilemma, Cummings said, that calls to mind the famous "trolley" problem: A trolley is hurtling down a track toward a group of people. Is it morally acceptable to push someone onto the track to block it?

There's no simple answer. Scholars write whole dissertations on various permutations of the problem. Now, the Mass. General for Children surgical team was facing an unusual medical version of the dilemma.

"As physicians, we are trained only to save a life," said Dr. Allan Goldstein, chief of pediatric surgery at Mass. General, who led the surgical team. "And this forced us to think outside of that matrix, to consider that sometimes, saving a life is more complicated."

Surgery to separate the twins would be complicated as well, Goldstein said. The team would need to divide intestines, liver, pelvic bones, skin. But they determined that they could do it, bringing high-tech methods to bear, including a 3-D-printed life-sized model of the twins' unique anatomy.

The question was whether they should. There were a dozen ethical dimensions involved, laid out in a chart in the New England Journal article. They included even the question of whether the weaker twin, twin A, could be considered an aggressor because she was piggy-backing on twin B's circulation. In that light, could the operation be considered a form of self-defense?