In Mayoral Race, Attention Turns To Boston's Opioid Crisis

Just a few months after Boston Mayor Marty Walsh was elected four years ago, the state declared the opioid crisis an emergency.

Walsh said because of his personal experience in recovery, he was well-suited to help address the epidemic. But now as he seeks re-election, some say his actions have made matters worse.

"My name is Marty Walsh, and I'm an alcoholic," he told delegates at the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

Many expected this personal experience would translate into policies that would be sympathetic to the recovery community and help deal with the ever-growing opioid epidemic.

Walsh did take several steps: He established an Office of Recovery Services to coordinate some of the efforts to address the epidemic; he announced the city's 311 phone line would allow people struggling with addiction to be connected with recovery services; he expanded emergency responders' use of the overdose reversal drug naloxone; and he invested additional resources in the PAATHS (Providing Access to Addiction Treatment Hope and Support) program that helps people get into treatment.

Closing The Bridge, And The Fallout

But a crisis erupted during the mayor's first year in office that some say overshadows all of that. In October of 2014, the mayor closed the bridge to Long Island in Boston Harbor because it was unsafe. That shuttered several social service programs on the island for the homeless and those struggling with substance use. At that time Walsh promised to quickly restore the lost beds.

"I'm going to make sure there is a place for everyone to be — we're looking right now. We had to move 500 people off the island last night," Walsh told reporters.

But that was not easy and it took time — so much so that may social service advocates criticized Walsh's response. That criticism has continued in this year's mayoral race.

Although the number of beds that were on Long Island has now been restored, Walsh's opponent, Boston City Councilor Tito Jackson, said the way Walsh handled the bridge closure shows an insensitivity to the city's vulnerable residents.

"We have a mayor who closed the bridge ... with no forethought about what was going to happen," Jackson said.

If elected, Jackson said he would reopen the island and fund more treatment, more housing for those in recovery and more law enforcement diversion programs to try to make progress on the opioid problem.

"We actually have gone backwards rather than forward on this issue. You don't have to ask me, you can go to Mass. Ave. and Melnea Cass [Boulevard] and see the legacy of Mayor Walsh," Jackson said.

Devin Larkin, right, stands outside the so-called engagement center in the "Methadone Mile" neighborhood, a one-mile stretch of Mass. Ave. in the Shadow of Boston Medical Center with a colleague. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Addressing The 'Methadone Mile'

That intersection Jackson referenced is the center of what some have called "Methadone Mile" — although Mayor Walsh dislikes that term. Boston Medical Center, several treatment programs, methadone clinics and homeless shelters attract thousands of people to this area every day. Dozens of people often congregate daily on street corners.

"They were all deposited here by ill-conceived public policy," said Jim Stewart of the Boston Homeless Solidarity Committee. "A substantial number of them wound up getting deposited here after the Long Island bridge got condemned. It's created like a free trade zone for substance use."

Stewart added that he believes the result of Walsh's efforts in the area "certainly doesn't justify the mayor trying to portray himself as a leader around this issue."

But the Walsh administration says the mayor has been innovative. It points out initiatives like the new so-called engagement center in this neighborhood. That's a place where people drop in during the day to get inside, use restrooms and get information about treatment. Last month alone, the center recorded 21,000 visits.