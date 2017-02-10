closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Morning Edition
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Dear Sugar Radio Dear Sugar Radio

Support the news

Happy Two Years Of Sugar, Part 239:29

Play
February 10, 2017
By Amory Sivertson
Share
Kasia (right), whose letter was included in last year's "Wedding Drama" series, and her girlfriend, Allison (left). Listen all the way through this week's episode for a special surprise.
Kasia (right), whose letter was included in last year's "Wedding Drama" series, and her girlfriend, Allison (left). Listen all the way through this week's episode for a special surprise.

It's part 2 of "the year in Sugar," where Steve and Cheryl reflect on some of the most memorable letters and episodes of 2016.

This week, they discuss the feedback and updates they received on the Looking for the One series, they hear the latest from the letter-writer at the center of the Grief And Jealousy Collide After An Ex's Death episode, they get an update from "Survivor, Lover, Feminist," whose letter was the focus of the Can A Sexual Assault Survivor Love A Rapist? episode, and they revisit the popular Wedding Drama series.

Plus, the letter-writer who called herself "Out of Ideas" makes Dear Sugar Radio history!

New episodes of Dear Sugar Radio are released weekly. Do you have a question for the Sugars? Email dearsugarradio@gmail.com.

Amory Sivertson Associate Producer for New Programming
Amory Sivertson is an associate producer for new programming at WBUR. Previously, she worked as an associate producer and the studio director for Radio Boston.

More…

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Dear Sugar Radio or Explore Audio.