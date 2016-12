Yellowstone National Park says it averages about one Grizzly bear attack per year. But as the bear population rebounds in the West, park officials are trying to educate campers and hikers about ways they can protect themselves.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd visited Yellowstone this summer, and spoke with the park's bear biologist Kerry Gunther and Nic Patrick, a bear attack victim, about ways to stay safe in bear country.