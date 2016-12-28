close

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Here & Now
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

Kerry Outlines Plan For Mideast Peace In Farewell Speech

December 28, 2016
Share
Secretary of State John Kerry speaks about Israeli-Palestinian policy, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at the State Department in Washington. (Andrew Harnik/AP)closemore
Secretary of State John Kerry speaks about Israeli-Palestinian policy, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at the State Department in Washington. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Secretary of State John Kerry outlined a vision for how peace in the Middle East can be achieved in a farewell speech in Washington on Wednesday. The speech comes less than a week after the U.S. abstained from a U.N. Security Council vote condemning Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, angering Israel.

Kerry defended the move, saying the U.S. couldn't "stand in the way of a resolution at the United Nations that makes it clear that both sides must act now to preserve the possibility of peace."

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti talks with NPR's Greg Myre (@gregmyre1) about the speech, and the Obama administration's legacy on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.