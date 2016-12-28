Kerry Outlines Plan For Mideast Peace In Farewell Speech

Secretary of State John Kerry outlined a vision for how peace in the Middle East can be achieved in a farewell speech in Washington on Wednesday. The speech comes less than a week after the U.S. abstained from a U.N. Security Council vote condemning Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, angering Israel.

Kerry defended the move, saying the U.S. couldn't "stand in the way of a resolution at the United Nations that makes it clear that both sides must act now to preserve the possibility of peace."

