The Historic Case Of A Prosecutor And The Suspect He Saved From The Gallows

Support the news
In 1924 a Connecticut prosecutor saved a suspect from the gallows, in a case of justice that's taught today in law books. The movie "Boomerang" was based on the case.
Here & Now's Lisa Mullins looks back at the case, and how it resonates today in the debate of over sentencing and overzealous prosecutions.
Read The Marshall Project story, "Homer and Harold: An Extraordinary Story of Justice Done, and What Came After," here, and via Smithsonian magazine.
Hear more about the story of Homer Cummings, via WBUR:
Lisa Mullins Host, All Things Considered
Lisa Mullins is the voice of WBUR’s All Things Considered. She anchors the program, conducts interviews and reports from the field.
Support the news
More Here & Now or Explore Audio.