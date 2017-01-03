Doctor From Liberia Awarded $1 Million TED Prize

Dr. Raj Panjabi (@rajpanjabi) grew up in Liberia, but fled due to that country’s long-standing conflicts. He returned in 2005, after the end of a civil war, to find the country’s medical infrastructure all but wiped out.

He vowed to create an "army" of community health workers, and has just been awarded the 2017 TED Prize for his efforts.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti spoke with him about Liberia and about his efforts to provide much-needed health care there.