close

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Here & Now
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

Doctor From Liberia Awarded $1 Million TED Prize

January 03, 2017
Share
Pictured: Three people suspected of having contracted the Ebola virus await treatment near Monrovia, Liberia. (Abbas Dulleh/AP)closemore
Pictured: Three people suspected of having contracted the Ebola virus await treatment near Monrovia, Liberia. (Abbas Dulleh/AP)

Dr. Raj Panjabi (@rajpanjabi) grew up in Liberia, but fled due to that country’s long-standing conflicts. He returned in 2005, after the end of a civil war, to find the country’s medical infrastructure all but wiped out.

He vowed to create an "army" of community health workers, and has just been awarded the 2017 TED Prize for his efforts.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti spoke with him about Liberia and about his efforts to provide much-needed health care there.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.