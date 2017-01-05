What Repealing Obamacare Would Mean For The Future Of Health Care

Repealing the Affordable Care Act is the first order of business for Republicans now that the new Congress is in session and a new president is about to take office.

There's no clear plan to replace the law, but more than 20 million Americans are covered through Obamacare, and dismantling it will be complicated.

Here & Now's Lisa Mullins talks with Julie Rovner (@jrovner), senior correspondent for Kaiser Health News, about how repealing Obamacare might affect health insurance coverage and costs for everyone.