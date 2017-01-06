The U.S. added 156,000 jobs in December, bringing the annual total to almost 2.2 million, and raising the unemployment rate to 4.7 percent. The report makes 2016 the lowest calendar-year jobs tally since 2011. Wages signaled stronger growth, climbing 2.9 percent in the past year.

Michael Regan (@Reganonymous), senior editor for Bloomberg News, speaks with Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti about the numbers and what they say about President Barack Obama's legacy on job creation.