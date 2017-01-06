Support the news
The U.S. added 156,000 jobs in December, bringing the annual total to almost 2.2 million, and raising the unemployment rate to 4.7 percent. The report makes 2016 the lowest calendar-year jobs tally since 2011. Wages signaled stronger growth, climbing 2.9 percent in the past year.
Michael Regan (@Reganonymous), senior editor for Bloomberg News, speaks with Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti about the numbers and what they say about President Barack Obama's legacy on job creation.
