Brands Develop Strategies For How To React To Trump

President-elect Donald Trump is notorious for his tweets, on everything from foreign policy to press conferences. But what if you are a brand that has been called out by Trump? How does that impact your business, and what's the best way to react?
Here & Now media analyst John Carroll (@johncarroll_bu), author of the Campaign Outsider blog, speaks with Here & Now's Robin Young about how some brands are preparing to deal with Trump.
