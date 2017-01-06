close

Brands Develop Strategies For How To React To Trump

January 06, 2017
President-elect Donald Trump is notorious for his tweets, on everything from foreign policy to press conferences. But what if you are a brand that has been called out by Trump? How does that impact your business, and what's the best way to react?

Here & Now media analyst John Carroll (@johncarroll_bu), author of the Campaign Outsider blog, speaks with Here & Now's Robin Young about how some brands are preparing to deal with Trump.

