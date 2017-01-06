As top U.S. intelligence officials brief President-elect Donald Trump today, more information is coming out about what's being called an unprecedented report detailing allegations that Russia hacked the 2016 election.

According to the Washington Post, the U.S. intercepted communications in which Russian officials congratulated themselves on the outcome of the election.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti talks with Greg Miller (@gregpmiller), national security correspondent for the Post.