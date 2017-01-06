close

Russian Officials Celebrated Trump's Win, According To New Report08:08

January 06, 2017
People walk across Red Square, with the Kremlin's Spasskaya Tower seen in the background, in central Moscow in October 2016. (Vasily Maximov/AFP/Getty Images)

As top U.S. intelligence officials brief President-elect Donald Trump today, more information is coming out about what's being called an unprecedented report detailing allegations that Russia hacked the 2016 election.

According to the Washington Post, the U.S. intercepted communications in which Russian officials congratulated themselves on the outcome of the election.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti talks with Greg Miller (@gregpmiller), national security correspondent for the Post.

