Detroit Auto Show Kicks Off Amid Pressure From Trump

On Sunday, Fiat Chrysler announced it would invest $1 billion in already existing plants in Michigan and Ohio, adding 2,000 jobs. President-elect Donald Trump, who has criticized companies that outsource jobs, tweeted Monday a thank you to Fiat and also to Ford, which last week canceled plans for a new Ford plant in Mexico:

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) of The Atlantic about the wave of manufacturers promising to invest more in the U.S., and whether it will have an impact.