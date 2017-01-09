close

High Costs For New York’s Second Avenue Subway And Other Transportation Infrastructure

January 09, 2017
Commuters look at art by Sarah Sze at the 96th St. Q train station on the newly opened Second Avenue subway line on Jan. 1, 2017 in New York. (Yana Paskova/Getty Images)closemore
Commuters look at art by Sarah Sze at the 96th St. Q train station on the newly opened Second Avenue subway line on Jan. 1, 2017 in New York. (Yana Paskova/Getty Images)

It took about 100 years and $4.5 billion to complete the first phase of New York’s new Second Avenue subway line project, which includes just three stations. The second phase of the project is expected to cost about $6 billion more.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks with Nicole Gelinas (@nicolegelinas) of the Manhattan Institute about why this and other public transportation projects are so expensive and if the high price tag keeps cities from investing in infrastructure.

