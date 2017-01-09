High Costs For New York’s Second Avenue Subway And Other Transportation Infrastructure

It took about 100 years and $4.5 billion to complete the first phase of New York’s new Second Avenue subway line project, which includes just three stations. The second phase of the project is expected to cost about $6 billion more.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks with Nicole Gelinas (@nicolegelinas) of the Manhattan Institute about why this and other public transportation projects are so expensive and if the high price tag keeps cities from investing in infrastructure.