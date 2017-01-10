close

With New Album, Dropkick Murphys Take On The Opioid Crisis

January 10, 2017
Ken Casey of the Dropkick Murphys. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)closemore
The Celtic-punk band Dropkick Murphys (@DropkickMurphys) are known for their joyous sound and raucous stage shows. But the group's new release, "11 Short Stories of Pain and Glory," goes deep.

The album takes on the nationwide crisis of opioid addiction through songs like "Paying My Way," and a cover of the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic "You’ll Never Walk Alone."

Dropkick Murphys vocalist, bassist and songwriter Ken Casey (@kendkm) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to talk about the album.

Here's the band performing "Paying My Way":

