Investors Build 'Election Portfolio' Of Trump-Proof Stocks

President-elect Donald Trump can move markets just by tweeting, and many investors are adjusting accordingly.

One company, Trigger Finance, will even alert its customers when Trump tweets about stocks they own. Others, like suburban Chicago's First Trust Portfolios L.P., have prepared two "election portfolios" of stocks that analysts there predict will do well under President Trump.

Here & Now's Robin Young discusses the portfolios with First Trust's chief economist, Brian Wesbury (@Wesbury).