close

wbur

Current ChannelLive: On Point
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

Investors Build 'Election Portfolio' Of Trump-Proof Stocks

January 10, 2017
Share
Donald Trump speaks on the campaign trail at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum on Jan. 2, 2016 in Biloxi, Miss. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)closemore
Donald Trump speaks on the campaign trail at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum on Jan. 2, 2016 in Biloxi, Miss. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

President-elect Donald Trump can move markets just by tweeting, and many investors are adjusting accordingly.

One company, Trigger Finance, will even alert its customers when Trump tweets about stocks they own. Others, like suburban Chicago's First Trust Portfolios L.P., have prepared two "election portfolios" of stocks that analysts there predict will do well under President Trump.

Here & Now's Robin Young discusses the portfolios with First Trust's chief economist, Brian Wesbury (@Wesbury).

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.