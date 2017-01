Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with KCRW DJ Garth Trinidad (@garthtrinidad), who shares a range of new music — from an acoustic song by the artist Sidibe to house music by Simian Mobile Disco.

Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.

Music From The Segment

Sidibe, "Everyday"

Simian Mobile Disco, "Staring At All This Handle"

Sam Von Horn, "Zone"

Jim James, "True Nature"