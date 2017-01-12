close

Hospitals Fret Over Financial Impact Of Repealing Obamacare

January 12, 2017
The Silver Cross Emergency Care Center in Homer Glen, Ill., in 2013. (M. Spencer Green/AP)closemore
The Silver Cross Emergency Care Center in Homer Glen, Ill., in 2013. (M. Spencer Green/AP)

Senate Republicans are one step closer to repealing Obamacare. Early this morning they voted 51 to 48 to approve a budget blueprint that would let them repeal major parts of the law.

There is no plan to replace the health care law yet, which is a concern for hospitals across the country.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with A. J. Wilhelmi, the president and CEO of the Illinois Health and Hospital Association (@IHAhospitals), about what's at stake for hospitals if the Affordable Care Act is repealed.

