In New Orleans, Charter School Lessons For Betsy DeVos

Secretary of Education nominee Betsy DeVos faces questions Tuesday as part of her Senate confirmation hearing. The billionaire philanthropist has spent a lot of time and energy in Michigan reforming education, and she’s a strong proponent of charter schools.

Charter schools have had mixed reviews in Detroit and other cities, but after 10 years of relative success in New Orleans, there are lessons to be learned.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Andrew Vanacore (@avanacore), deputy editor at the New Orleans Advocate. Vanacore wrote the Politico Magazine article "What New Orleans Can Teach Betsy DeVos About Charter Schools."