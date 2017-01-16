close

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Here & Now
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

In New Orleans, Charter School Lessons For Betsy DeVos

January 16, 2017
Share
Trenise Duvernay talks to Miracle Lee, left, and Danny Dinet, center, as she teaches fourth grade math class at the Alice M. Harte Charter School in New Orleans in April 2010. (Gerald Herbert/AP)closemore
Trenise Duvernay talks to Miracle Lee, left, and Danny Dinet, center, as she teaches fourth grade math class at the Alice M. Harte Charter School in New Orleans in April 2010. (Gerald Herbert/AP)

Secretary of Education nominee Betsy DeVos faces questions Tuesday as part of her Senate confirmation hearing. The billionaire philanthropist has spent a lot of time and energy in Michigan reforming education, and she’s a strong proponent of charter schools.

Charter schools have had mixed reviews in Detroit and other cities, but after 10 years of relative success in New Orleans, there are lessons to be learned.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Andrew Vanacore (@avanacore), deputy editor at the New Orleans Advocate. Vanacore wrote the Politico Magazine article "What New Orleans Can Teach Betsy DeVos About Charter Schools."

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.