Trump Opens Inauguration Week With Lewis Attacks And Obamacare News

January 16, 2017
The West side of the U.S. Capitol is seen during a rehearsal for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, Jan. 15, 2017. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)
The West side of the U.S. Capitol is seen during a rehearsal for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, Jan. 15, 2017. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 45th president on Friday in Washington. He opened the week by calling out Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) and Lewis’ Atlanta district on Twitter, and telling the Washington Post that his goal for an Obamacare replacement is "insurance for everyone" and a fight with drug companies.

NPR's Ron Elving (@NPRrelving) talks with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about the upcoming week in politics, leading up to Friday’s festivities.

