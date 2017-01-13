Week In Politics: Trump Pushes Back On Russia Intel, Obama Gives Farewell Speech

Univision's Maria Elena Salinas (@MariaESalinas) and Kay Henderson (@okayhenderson) of Radio Iowa join Here & Now's Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson to discuss a busy week in presidential politics, one week before President-elect Donald Trump's inaugural.

The week featured Trump's first news conference since the election, continued tension between Trump and the intelligence community, Obama's farewell address in Chicago and confirmation hearings for a number of the president-elect's cabinet picks.