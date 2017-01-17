American Federation Of Teachers President On Education Secretary Pick Betsy DeVos

Support the news
The confirmation hearing for Betsy DeVos, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for secretary of education, begins Tuesday.
DeVos, a billionaire Republican fundraiser and education lobbyist, is a supporter of charter schools and voucher programs, and a controversial choice to head the Department of Education.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten), president of the American Federation of Teachers and one of DeVos's chief critics, about what kind of questions she hopes DeVos will face at her confirmation hearing.
