Fact-Checking Site Snopes.com Working Overtime Since Election

In Germany, Facebook will soon be testing out a fake news filtering tool, a move prompted in part by a proposed German law that would levy fines for every piece of misinformation published and not removed within 24-hours.

Those laws don’t exist yet in the U.S., but in this country there's a new partnership between news organizations and Facebook — and the fact-checking site Snopes.com — to help prevent the proliferation of fake news.

For the last 18 months, Snopes.com has been working in overdrive, fact-checking, debunking and clarifying as fake news sites and stories proliferate. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Snopes.com Managing Editor Brooke Binkowski (@brooklynmarie).