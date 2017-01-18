How To Make Appetizing Salads In The Middle Of Winter

Support the news
Here & Now resident chef Kathy Gunst says that by experimenting with textures and colors, you can make appetizing salads even in the middle of winter. She brings Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson three examples.
Look for fresh, small cauliflower or Romanesco, a green or purple variety of cauliflower found in markets and at winter farmers markets. You can also substitute broccoli. Serve with warm, crusty bread. Serves 2 to 4.
Salad Ingredients
Dressing Ingredients
Instructions
I found a wide variety of gorgeous mushrooms at a New England farmers market from the New Hampshire Mushroom Company. Look for locally grown mushrooms and tender baby spinach. Serves 2 to 4.
Ingredients
Instructions
Farro is a type of whole-grain wheat that is also called spelt, einkorn and emmer. It is high in fiber, vitamin B3 and zinc, and has a wonderful nutty texture. Here it's paired with roasted winter root vegetables and a bright, refreshing vinaigrette.
Salad Ingredients
Dressing Ingredients
Instructions
Kathy Gunst Here & Now Resident Chef
Resident chef Kathy Gunst is a 2015 James Beard Award-winning journalist and the author of 15 cookbooks.
