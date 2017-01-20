Inauguration Day Special Coverage: How To Listen And Watch

Here & Now's Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson, along with their colleagues at NPR and reporters from NPR stations across the country, will cover the inauguration of Donald Trump Friday.

NPR's Audie Cornish and Steve Inskeep will co-host NPR's special coverage from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. ET. Jeremy and Robin will take over from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET. The hosts will be joined NPR reporters to comment and provide context: Mara Liasson, Ron Elving, Nina Totenberg, Tamara Keith, Sarah McCammon, Mary Louise Kelly and Domenico Montanaro. At 4 p.m. ET, All Things Considered with continue coverage of the events of the day, with Ari Shapiro. On Point will have more analysis of the day's events at 7 p.m. ET.

Also in the field will be Here & Now producers Alex Ashlock, Jill Ryan and Dean Russell. You can listen live and join the conversation here at hereandnow.org, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Tumblr.

How To Listen And Watch

Listen on your local NPR station

Listen via our live stream starting at 11 a.m. ET, by clicking the play button at the bottom-left corner of our website

Watch NPR's live video stream on Facebook, or follow PBS NewsHour's live video stream on Twitter

You can also follow along with NPR's live blog

Programming Note: There won't be Here & Now podcast episodes hitting your feeds on Friday, but you can check out the NPR Politics podcast's end-of-day wrap up.