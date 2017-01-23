close

New App Sends Anonymous Compliments Instead Of Taunts

January 23, 2017
As internet bullying, disparaging memes and negative posts proliferate on social media, a new app aims to push back. It’s called Brighten, and it allows users to send anonymous compliments to friends and family.

Developer Austin Kevitch (@austinkevitch) created the app after one of his friends died in a climbing accident, and the 25 year old noticed the positive messages people posted on the friend's Facebook page after he died. Kevitch decided that people should get to hear positive messages from their friends while they’re still alive.

Kevitch joins Here & Now's Robin Young to discuss the app.

