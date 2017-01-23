close

World Leaders Enter New Era With President Donald Trump

January 23, 2017
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with business leaders in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington on Jan. 23, 2017. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with business leaders in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington on Jan. 23, 2017. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images)

Politicians around the world are beginning their first week on the job with a new president of the United States.

Reactions to the inauguration of Donald Trump were mixed, with protests and celebrations across the globe showing Trump to be, as the New York Times put it, "a Rorschach test for a polarized world."

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Nick Burns (@rnicholasburns), professor of diplomacy at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, about the international relations challenges already facing the nation's 45th president, starting with Trump's controversial proposal to relocate the country's embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Burns is also a former U.S. ambassador to NATO and former U.S. under secretary of state for political affairs for President George W. Bush.

