Disabled Students Most Likely To Endure Bullying, Least Able To Report

Earlier this month Here & Now reported on the beating of a white 18 year old with schizophrenia. Many pointed out that his attackers were black, and attributed the incident to racism. But disabilities advocates, and others, saw something else: a very common attack on a vulnerable disabled person.

Disabilities advocates note that disabled students are twice as likely to be victims of bullying as their non-disabled peers. Among those groups is Pacer, which operates a National Bullying Prevention Center. Julie Hertzog, the center's director, talks with Here & Now's Robin Young about the issue.