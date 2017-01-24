closeDonate

Women Of Color Assess The Impact Of The Women's March

January 24, 2017
Demonstrators protest near the White House in Washington for the Women's March on Jan. 21, 2017. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images)
Demonstrators protest near the White House in Washington for the Women's March on Jan. 21, 2017. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images)

Organizers of the Women's March in Washington, D.C., on Saturday are planning their next steps, but some women of color are questioning whether and how the movement should go forward. They're saying that they've not been included, and they want white women to meet them where they are.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Ijeoma Oluo (@IjeomaOluo), editor-at-large for The Establishment, about how women can navigate feminism and issues of identity.

