Women Of Color Assess The Impact Of The Women's March

Organizers of the Women's March in Washington, D.C., on Saturday are planning their next steps, but some women of color are questioning whether and how the movement should go forward. They're saying that they've not been included, and they want white women to meet them where they are.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Ijeoma Oluo (@IjeomaOluo), editor-at-large for The Establishment, about how women can navigate feminism and issues of identity.